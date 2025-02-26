Terrorist attack on army vehicle in Rajouri; search operation underway

New Delhi: A terrorist attack took place in the Rajouri sector today at 12:45 PM when armed terrorists fired at an Indian Army vehicle.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the brief firing near Phal village in the Sunderbani sector, officials said.

They added that the terrorists believed to be hiding in a forest, fired a few rounds at the army vehicle passing through the area -- considered a traditional infiltration route for terrorists.

The troops returned fire while reinforcements were rushed to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

The army has launched a cordon and search operation in the area.