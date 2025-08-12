'Terrorist country' Pak will pay 'very heavy price' if it attacks Indians, says JK LG

Srinagar, Aug 12 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Tuesday said India exacted revenge for Pakistan's brutality through Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor, and that the "terrorist country" will have to pay "a very heavy price" if it sheds the blood of Indian citizens.

Sinha was speaking at 'Pedal for Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' rally organised by the BSF here ahead of the 79th Independence Day. He felicitated 79 cyclists -- 40 local youths and 39 BSF personnel -- who participated in the rally.

Earlier, the LG flagged off a 'Tiranga Yatra' from the Dal Lake here. He joined the yatra from the lake to Botanical Garden.

Paying tributes to those killed in the "Pakistan-sponsored" terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22, Sinha said through Operation Mahadev and Operation Sindoor, "we have exacted revenge for Pakistan's brutality".

"If the terrorist country, Pakistan, sheds the blood of our citizens, then it will have to pay a very heavy price," he warned.

Lauding the brave jawans and officers of armed forces and Jammu Kashmir Police involved in Operation Mahadev, Singh said, "They took revenge for the barbaric terror attack in Pahalgam and safeguarded the dignity of the nation." Sinha also urged people to remain cautious and vigilant against divisive elements trying to disrupt peace and social harmony.

Three senior Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commanders, who were involved in the April 22 Pahalgam attack, were killed on the outskirts of Srinagar in a July 28 encounter code-named 'Operation Mahadev'.

The terror attack in Pahalgam's Baisaran meadow claimed 26 lives, mainly tourists. In retaliation for the attack, India targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir under Operation Sindoor in May.

The LG congratulated the BSF, the country's first line of defence, for paying a befitting tribute to the brave soldiers and officers who have shown incredible valour, courage and sacrifice to maintain the unity and integrity of the nation.

He said the rally will also encourage the youth to join BSF, Army and police.

"The rally, passing through numerous towns and villages, inspired the young generation and reminded them about the vision of our founding fathers and their ideals of selfless service. It is a bounden duty of every citizen of J&K to pursue that path and build Jammu Kashmir of their dreams," he said.

From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, India is one. The hearts and souls of 140 crore Indians are united and we are a big family of 140 crore members, Sinha said.

"This spirit and bond of family must strengthen our unity. We must inculcate the spirit of nation first and every citizen must prioritise nation-building over personal interests," he said.

Addressing the Tiranga Yatra event, the LG paid tributes to the forefathers and bravehearts who laid down their lives to keep the tricolour flying high in its full glory.

He also felicitated Kargil war heroes and released a monograph in honour of the martyrs of Jammu Kashmir.

"Today is the day to celebrate the success of our great nation. However, we should also introspect about our duties and build on our successes. We must also resolve to build the edifice of modern and prosperous J&K on the foundation of sacrifices of our soldiers of Army, CAPFs and police," Sinha said.

He said it would be a blessing to be born again in India to serve the country.

"Tiranga is my dharma, my strength and my heartbeat. For the sake of duty, may we again and again take birth on this holy land," he said.

The LG said thousands of people proudly joined to honour the national flag, which symbolises unity, pride and shared identity.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu Kashmir has entered a new era of inclusive development, he said.

"With love for the Ma Bharti in their hearts, the people of Jammu and Kashmir are marching ahead. This patriotic spirit is our greatest strength, which is paving the way for a peaceful and prosperous future of J&K and the nation," he said.

"The skies of Jammu and Kashmir are shining with the tricolour. From the banks of Jhelum to Chenab and from the peaks of Pir Panjal to Harmukh, the echo of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' can be heard everywhere.

"A new generation is rising, dedicated to the honour and glory of the tricolour. They have one resolve -- to live and die for Ma Bharti," Sinha told the gathering.