Encounter with Terrorist underway in Nader, Tral of Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: In a decisive operation against terrorism, Indian security forces have engaged terrorists in a fierce encounter in Nader, Tral, located in the Awantipora region of Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation began in the early hours of Thursday.

The Kashmir Zone Police confirmed the operation on X, stating, “Encounter has started at Nader, Tral area of Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.”

Awantipora, home to a strategic Indian Air Force base, remains a key target for Pakistan-backed terrorists seeking to destabilize the region.