Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA searches premises of Arsh Dala associates

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) In a crackdown on the terrorist-gangster nexus case, the National Investigation Agency conducted searches on the premises of the alleged operatives of the proscribed Khalistan Terrorist Force and those connected to Canada-based Arsh Dala, in Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday.

The NIA sleuths swooped down at the premises of suspects linked to arrested accused Baljeet Maur and those connected with Dala and Khalistan Terrorist Force (KTF) in Bhatinda, Muktsar Sahib, Moga, Ferozepur, Sangrur and Mansa in Punjab and Sirsa in Haryana, officials said.

"The investigations so far have revealed attempts by foreign-based main accused and handlers of terrorist outfits to carry recruitment of cadres in India for carrying out terror acts on Indian soil," the NIA said in a statement.

During the searches, the NIA seized mobiles, digital devices and incriminating documents, which are being examined by it.

The case was registered earlier this year by the NIA on the directions of the Union Home Ministry, the agency said in a statement.

"NIA has been investigating various terror outfits engaged in criminal conspiracies to recruit India-based associates to carry out criminal terror acts, raise funds through large-scale extortions, smuggle terrorist hardware into India and facilitate the movement of such illegal arms and ammunition through the dead drop model," the probe agency said. PTI ABS NSD