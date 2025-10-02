Terrorist handler's property attached in JK's Kupwara

Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) A land belonging to an alleged terrorist handler, based in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, was attached in Handwara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara officials said here.

While investigating a case, Kralgund police was found that Nazir Ahmad Ganai, a resident of Palpora village, was operating from PoK and actively involved in guiding and handling terrorist activities in Handwara, a police spokesperson said As per the provision of law, proceedings to attach his property were initiated in the said case.

"After obtaining necessary legal sanctions from the competent authority, land belonging to Ganie in Palpora was attached in presence of police and revenue officials," the spokesperson said.

"Such measures aim to dismantle the support structures of terrorist outfits and deter others from unlawful activities besides strengthen the measures which promote peace and order in the district," he added.