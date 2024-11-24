Terrorist hideout busted in J-K's Kupwara

Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Police in Handwara along with security forces have busted a terrorist hideout in the forest area of Mughalpora Kremhora and recovered ammunition and explosives," a police spokesperson said.

The forces launched a combing operation in the forest area of Mughalpora Kremhora in the Zachaldara Police Post jurisdiction.

"During the operation, a terrorist hideout was discovered, and a significant cache of explosives and ammunition, including 10 grenades were recovered from the site," he added.