Terrorist hideout busted in J-K’s Poonch; huge arms cache seized

Mendhar/Jammu, Mar 23 (PTI) Security forces on Sunday busted a major terrorist hideout in a remote forest area in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of a huge cache of arms and explosives, officials said.

The hideout was unearthed during a joint operation by Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of local police in Sarabara near Sangla top during the day-long operation, the officials said.

They said three AK assault rifles, 23 magazines, 922 rounds, seven grenades, four Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), one watch-type timer mechanism, 19 detonators, three meters of cortex, one four-inch cylinder, one combat dress, 10 centimeter safety fuze and 200 grams of heroin The IEDs, grenades, detonators, timer device , cortex and safety fuze were later destroyed on the spot by the experts of the bomb disposal squad, the officials said.

However, no one was arrested during the operation, the officials said.