Terrorist hideout busted in J-K’s Poonch; suspected IED found near Jammu

Jammu, Oct 5 (PTI) A terrorist hideout was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, while a suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was found in Akhnoor near Jammu on Saturday evening, officials said.

The hideout was busted by a joint search party of police and Rashtriya Rifles at Jhullas Behra village, leading to the recovery of two hand grenades and some ammunition, the officials said.

They said both the grenades were later destroyed by the experts in a controlled explosion without causing any damage.

In another incident, the officials said a suspected IED with a timer was found near Gharota in Akhnoor area on the outskirts of Jammu.

Bomb disposal squad was rushed to the scene and further details are awaited, they said. PTI TAS NB