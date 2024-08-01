Terrorist hideout unearthed in J-K’s Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Aug 1 (PTI) A terrorist hideout was unearthed in a forest area in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to recovery of some arms and ammunition, security officials said on Thursday.

The hideout was unearthed during an ongoing joint cordon and search operation by police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF at Gulabgarh in Dharamsal area of Kalakote, they said.

The search operation was launched late Wednesday night following information about suspicious movement.

An AK assault rifle, a magazines and some rounds were recovered from the hideout, the officials said.