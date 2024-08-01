Terrorist hideout unearthed in J-K’s Rajouri; arms consignment, explosives seized

Rajouri/Jammu, Aug 1 (PTI) The security forces have seized a consignment of arms and explosives after busting a cave-type terrorist hideout in a forest area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Thursday.

The hideout was unearthed during an ongoing joint cordon and search operation by the police, Rashtriya Rifles, BSF and CRPF personnel at Gulabgarh in Dharamsal area of Kalakote, they said.

The search operation was launched late Wednesday night following information about suspicious movement.

An AK assault rifle, two magazines, a pistol with two magazines, two hand grenades, three explosive packets and nearly 100 rounds of assorted ammunition besides some eatables, a rucksack and a couple of cigarettes packets were recovered from the hideout, the officials said.