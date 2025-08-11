Terrorist hunting enters 11th day in J-K's Kulgam

Srinagar, Aug 11 (PTI) The anti-terror operation in Kulgam entered its 11th day on Monday as security forces doubled down to flush out the terrorists hiding in the natural caves and dense foliage of the forest.

"The operation is still in progress. The security forces are trying to draw out the terrorists who are apparently hiding in cave-like structures," an official said.

The terrorists are highly trained in jungle warfare and are taking advantage of dense foliage to evade detection by drones.

Two army soldiers have been killed, while nine others have been injured since the encounter began on August 1 in the Akhal forest area of the district.

Two terrorists have also been killed in the encounter. The identity and the group affiliation of the slain terrorists have not been ascertained so far.

This is the longest anti-terror operation in the Kashmir valley in recent years.

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Nalin Prabhat and the army's Northern Commander Lt Gen Pratik Sharma are monitoring the operation round-the-clock, officials said.

Security forces have pressed drones and helicopters into service to track the terrorists. PTI MIJ VN VN