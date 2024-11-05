Bandipora encounter: Terrorist killed, 2 security personnel injured

Srinagar: An unidentified terrorist was killed while two security personnel were injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday, police said.

A police official said security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Choontpathri forest area of Bandipora based on information about the presence of ultras there.

He said a gunfight broke out as the terrorists opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed, while an Army jawan and a CRPF trooper were injured, the official said.

He added that the injured were taken to a hospital and the operation was underway.