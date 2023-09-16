Terrorist killed by security forces in Baramulla of Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi: Security forces killed a terrorist follwing an encounter near the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said adding that the search was still going on.

"01 terrorist killed. Search going on," the Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X.

#BaramullaEncounterUpdate: 01 terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow. https://t.co/22dP32S8dT — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 16, 2023

Earlier, the Kashmir Zone Police posted, "#Encounter has started between #terrorists and Army & Baramulla Police in forward area of #Uri, Hathlanga in #Baramulla district."

This comes at a time when an operation is underway in Anantnag district to neutralise terrorists who have taken positions in the forest area in a hilly terrain. The gunfight entered its third day on Friday.