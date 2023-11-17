Terrorist killed in encounter in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) A terrorist was killed in an encounter between militants and a joint team of security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

The encounter broke out in the morning during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) by a joint team of army, police and CRPF in Guller-Behrote area of Budhal tehsil, they said.

The operation was launched after inputs of suspicious movement in the area, they said.

In the gun battle that followed, one terrorist has been killed, a senior officer told PTI.

He said the encounter is underway. PTI COR AB CK