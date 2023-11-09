Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian

Srinagar, Nov 9 (PTI) A terrorist belonging to The Resistance Front (TRF) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Kathohalan area of the south Kashmir district following inputs regarding the presence of a terrorist there, a police spokesman said.

As the search team personnel approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon them, which was retaliated effectively, he said.

In the ensuing encounter, the terrorist, identified as Maiser Ahamd Dar alias Adil, a resident of Vishroo Payeen, was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter, the spokesman said.

He was linked with the proscribed terror outfit TRF.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of the encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation, the spokesman added. PTI SSB SMN