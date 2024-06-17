Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Bandipora

Srinagar: A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on Monday, officials said.

The gunfight broke out after security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Aragam area of the district on Sunday night following information about the presence of terrorists there, they said.

The army's Srinagar-based Chinar Corps said one terrorist has been killed. The operation was in progress till last reports, it said.

"Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on the intervening night of June 16-17 in the general area of Gurihajin, Aragam Bandipora; one terrorist eliminated, operation in progress," the Chinar Corps posted on X.

OP GURIHAJIN, #Bandipora



Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice on the intervening night of 16-17 Jun 24 in general area of Gurihajin, Aragam Bandipora; one terrorist eliminated,… pic.twitter.com/DlZDV9rdNk — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) June 17, 2024

The officials said the gunfight broke out after terrorists opened firing on security personnel. The identity of the slain terrorist is yet to be ascertained, they said.

"One body has been spotted at the site of the encounter while searches are on to look for more terrorists in the area," an official had said earlier.