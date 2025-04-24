Terrorist laughed after shooting her husband, says victim's wife; questions lack of security

Ahmedabad, Apr 24 (PTI) The terrorist who shot her husband laughed as his victim collapsed and died, the wife of Surat resident Shailesh Kalathiya said on Thursday, while also questioning the lack of security in Pahalgam.

Shitalben Kalathiya, who lost her husband in the massacre, asked why no security personnel were present at the spot and why "taxpayers do not get the services" that "VIPs" get; while her son also vented his anger claiming that authorities came to know about the events late.

"Kashmir is not bad, but the security there is bad," Shitalben told reporters.

Three men from Gujarat were among the 26 persons killed in the terror attack in south Kashmir on Tuesday. Shailesh Kalathiya was from Surat while Yatish Parmar and his son Smit were residents of Bhavnagar city.

They were cremated at their native places on Thursday as local residents joined funeral processions amid outpouring of grief and anger.

Shitalben was visibly anguished when her husband's mortal remains were being taken to a crematorium in Surat city.

"A terrorist came up to us, and shot my husband after learning that he is a Hindu. Other Hindu men were also shot in front of their children. The terrorist was laughing after shooting my husband and did not leave till he died," she said.

As Union minister C R Paatil, a BJP leader from Gujarat, tried to console her during the funeral procession, Shitalben said there was no security for tourists in Pahalgam.

"Neither police nor the army was present there. On the other hand, leaders and VIPs get all the facilities, be it a convoy on the road and helicopters in the air. It's the taxpayer who pays for all this. Then why do taxpayers not get the service which VIPs get?" she asked.

Army personnel deployed at the base camp were unaware of the attack on the hills, claimed Shitalben.

"Terrorists came close and killed all the Hindu men after separating them from Muslims. What was our army doing? Lakhs of personnel are there (in Kashmir). Yet, despite Pahalgam being a tourist spot, there were no policemen, no army-men, nor was there was any first-aid kit," she claimed.

Seeking answers from Paatil, she also claimed that an army personnel asked survivors why they went up to the hills in the first place.

"Please tell me why you (government) are allowing us to go there if the situation is so serious. I appeal to people not to vote, because the government is only concerned about its own facilities. Just look at the number of vehicles in your cavalcade. So, only your life is precious? what about the life of a taxpayer?" asked Shitalben.

She also asked what will be the future of the couple's two children.

"I want justice. Apart from income tax, you collect various other taxes, including toll tax. Then why did my husband not get the required facilities when he needed them? Please tell me what you are going to do for the families of all the victims," said Shitalben.

The couple's son Naksh performed the last rites of his father in Surat.

Talking to reporters later, Naksh said his father was singled out for being a Hindu and shot dead in front of him and his mother.

Shailesh Kalathiya, his wife, son Naksh and elder daughter Niti were vacationing when terrorists struck.

"As soon as we heard gunshots, all the tourists started running for cover. Two terrorists found us and asked all of us to identify our religion. They divided men in two groups - Hindus and Muslims. Then, they shot dead all the Hindu men, including my father, and ran away," Naksh said.

"At the time of the attack, there were nearly 20 to 30 tourists in that area. I feared I would also be killed. After separating Hindus from Muslims, the terrorists asked them to recite 'kalma'. Muslims who recited it were spared. But those who could not recite were shot," he said.

He also vented anger against the government, saying, "This government is of no use. I mean, such a big terrorist attack happened and the government was not even aware of it (for some time)." In Bhavnagar, Smit Parmar's maternal cousin Sarthak Nathani narrated the dreadful sequence of events in Pahalgam.

Of a group of 20 tourists from Bhavnagar, 12 were visiting Pahalgam when the attack took place.

The terrorists were wearing green clothes that looked like Army fatigues, and their faces were not covered, he said.

"Everyone started running due to the indiscriminate firing from all sides. Yatish bhai was shot dead by terrorists. I saw from some distance that a terrorist then asked Smit something and pumped a bullet into him at close range," Nathani said. PTI PJT PD NP KRK