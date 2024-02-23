Terrorist on the run for 10 years held in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 23 (PTI) A team of Rajasthan's Anti-Gangster Task Force on Friday arrested a terrorist who has been absconding for ten years, an official said.

Additional Director General (Crime) Dinesh MN said that the force team took a major action and arrested terrorist Mohammad Merajuddin (31), a resident of Gangapur City, who was involved in terrorist activities and had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team has been searching for him for 10 years.

In 2014, the sleeper cell had a plan to carry out terrorist activities at various places in India. In this case, a total of 13 terrorists were arrested from Sikar, Jodhpur, and Jaipur districts of the state. Of the total arrested, 12 have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court, the ADG said.

A reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on Merajuddin head on January 24, 2018.

Acting on a tip-off that Merajuddin had come to Gangapur City, the team kept a close watch on the terrorist's residence and surrounding areas and nabbed him. He was then handed over to the ATS team for further action, the officer said.

ADG Dinesh MN said Merajuddin was on the run in Markaz located in Okhla in Delhi and various districts of Gujarat and Rajasthan.

During preliminary interrogation, he disclosed that he and his associates were in contact with Indian Mujahideen and other Islamic organisations. In 2014, he had planned to carry out terrorist incidents at various places, but before that, his associates were caught by the security agencies, the officer said. PTI AG NB NB