Terrorist, suspected behind grenade attack on CRPF camp in May, held in Pulwama

Srinagar, Aug 28 (PTI) Security forces have arrested an alleged terrorist, who is suspected to be involved in a grenade attack on a CRPF camp earlier this year, from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said on Thursday.

During a swipe search at Hari Parigam village in Awantipora tehsil of the south Kashmir district late on Wednesday evening, security forces arrested a suspected person, the official said.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Sakib Reyaz Ganie, resident of Chaki-Cholan of the Shopian district.

"The subject was the prime suspect of a grenade attack on a CRPF camp at Lariyar on May 20, 2025," the official said.

He added that a pistol, a pistol magazine and seven live 9 mm rounds were recovered from the suspect's possession.