Terrorists are beasts, should be punished: J&K minister

Shimla, Apr 26 (PTI) Days after the Pahalgam terror strike, Jammu and Kashmir minister Javid Ahmed Dar said on Saturday that terrorists are "beasts", who should be punished, and anger should be targeted at the perpetrators of the gruesome attack on innocent and unarmed tourists.

Dar called on Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here and urged him to ensure the safety and security of the Kashmiris working in the state.

Condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, he said the entire Jammu and Kashmir observed a bandh in protest against the incident, with women, students and children taking to the streets.

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday afternoon. Following the incident, security has been beefed up across the valley, especially at vital tourist spots.

"Terrorists are beasts and should be punished. Akrosh (anger) should be against those involved in the gruesome attack on innocent and unarmed tourists and they should be taken to task," Dar told PTI.

Jammu and Kashmir has been plagued by terrorism for the last 30-35 years but never a tourist was harmed and the "hearts of Kashmiris are bleeding as tourists boost their economy", he said.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has asked his ministers to go to other states, meet the chief ministers and other officials and share information about the Pahalgam terror attack and the situation prevailing in the Union Territory in its aftermath, Dar said, adding that Kashmiris are studying and doing business in Himachal Pradesh too.

Referring to the propaganda against Kashmiris on social media platforms, he said, "India is a big country and all kinds of people -- good and bad -- are there. People with a positive mindset understand the situation and tourism would be revived." Later, in a statement issued here, Sukhu said the people of Himachal Pradesh are peace-loving and deeply committed to the values of brotherhood and harmony. He said his government will take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and protection of the Kashmiris residing in the hill state. PTI BPL RC