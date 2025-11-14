Terrorists are traitors not only to India but also to Islam: Punjab Shahi Imam

Ludhiana, Nov 14 (PTI) The Shahi Imam of Punjab, Maulana Muhammad Usman Rahmani Ludhianvi, led a protest against terrorism outside Ludhiana's Field Ganj mosque on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, he condemned the terrorist attack outside the Red Fort in Delhi and called it shameful.

"The terrorists are traitors not only to India but also to Islam. They target innocent and unarmed people, hiding behind the name of Islam. This reveals their sinister plot against both our nation and our faith," he said.

On Monday evening, a high-intensity blast ripped through a car near Red Fort in Delhi, killing 13 people and injuring several others, hours after the busting of a "white collar terror module" and the arrest of eight people, including three doctors.

Around 2,900 kg of explosive materials were seized after police busted the terror module, which spanned Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. PTI COR SUN ANM ANM