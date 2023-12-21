Advertisment
#National

Terrorists fire upon Army vehicle in Poonch, 3 jawans injured

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
21 Dec 2023
New Update
Indian Army Jammu and Kashmir Poonch Encounter

Representative image

Jammu: At least three jawans were injured when terrorists ambushed an Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Advertisment

The vehicle came under attack in the Savni area on the Thanamandi-Surankote road. It was carrying jawans from Bufliaz, where a cordon-and-search operation against terrorists has been underway since Wednesday.

The terrorists fired upon the vehicle, leaving at least three jawans injured, the officials said.

An Army spokesperson said "contact" has been established with the terrorists and an exchange of fire was underway in the area.

Additional forces have been rushed to the spot.

#Poonch Army Attack #Army Vehicle Ambushed #Army Truck Ambushed #Jammu and Kashmir #Poonch terror attack #Poonch attack #Indian Army
Advertisment
Subscribe