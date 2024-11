Srinagar, Nov 18 (PTI) Security forces busted a terrorists' hideout in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials here said.

Advertisment

A joint team of police, army, and CRPF in a search operation in Shopian district's Keller found an abandoned terrorist hideout.

They found cooking utensils and edible material from there, officials said. PTI MIJ VN VN