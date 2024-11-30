Terrorists minimise internal communication, pose challenges to security forces: BSF official

Srinagar, Nov 30 (PTI) Terrorists have cut down on communications amongst themselves which is posing a huge challenge to the security forces in tracking them down, a senior BSF officer said here on Saturday.

Inspector General of BSF, Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav, said this while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of BSF's Raising Day celebrations at STC Humhama in the outskirts of the city.

"Terrorists always try to strengthen their security protocol. They minimise communication which creates gaps in intelligence gathering.

"But, all the agencies analyse whatever inputs they get to identify their hideouts and their supporters so as to neutralise them," Yadav said.

Asked whether the minimum communication amongst terrorists was posing as a challenge to track them, the IG BSF said, "It is a huge challenge," but, he added, the security agencies will also implement new strategies to counter that.

"The security and intelligence agencies are brainstorming to find ways to counter these new challenges," he added.

Yadav said there are continuous attempts of infiltration along the Line of Control (LoC) before the onset of the winter, but the security forces make their operational plans ahead to dominate the "vulnerable gaps".

This year too, Indian forces are dominating and their endeavour is to thwart any such attempts before the heavy snowfall, he said.

Asked if there was information about the presence of terrorists at the launchpads across the LoC, the IG BSF said according to the intelligence inputs, there are people at the launchpads waiting to try to infiltrate "to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere here".

"But the way we are alert on the LoC and conduct area domination, we are very confident that we will thwart such attempts," he asserted.

To a question whether the political situation in Pakistan would have any impact here, the senior BSF official said whenever there are any changes like this in Pakistan, there "definitely is an impact here".

"But, I will not be able to comment broadly on it. It is the job of the intelligence agencies," he remarked. PTI SSB KSS KSS