Terrorists targeted Hindus in Pahalgam to create division in society: Maharashtra BJP chief

Nagpur, Apr 23 (PTI) Maharashtra minister and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said Hindus were deliberately targeted by terrorists in Kashmir's Pahalgam with the intention to divide people.

He also urged political parties and citizens to refrain from politicising the incident.

Terrorists opened fire at a meadow in Pahalgam town of Anantnag district of south Kashmir on Tuesday, killing 26 people -- mostly tourists from other states -- in what is being described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

"This is a heart-wrenching incident that has left the entire nation numb. But it is unfortunate that some people are trying to politicise the tragedy for their own benefits," Bawankule told reporters at the Nagpur airport.

People must stand with the government as well as families of those who lost their lives in the terror attack, he said.

"The cowardly attack was carried out by terrorists, who asked the victims to identify their religion. Hindus were purposely targeted in the attack...This kind of attack taking place in Kashmir means the masterminds and terrorists did it with the formula of dividing people here," he said.

Calling for unity, the BJP leader stressed the need to support the state and central governments.

"There is no need to indulge in politics over this. The entire country must unite behind the leadership and strengthen the hands of both the Maharashtra and central governments. The government will find out the terrorists and the masterminds behind this attack and punish them," he added.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has already taken detailed information about the incident. Six of the victims are from Maharashtra, including from Nagpur and Amravati districts, Bawankule said.

"I am in touch with tourists from Nagpur and Amravati who are stranded in Kashmir. Arrangements are underway to bring them back. We are doing everything possible to ensure their safe return. Efforts are being made at all levels," he said.

On the larger picture in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP leader said, "The number of tourists in Jammu and Kashmir have been on the rise, especially after the abrogation of Article 370. This process to establish peace is being deliberately targeted by terrorists. However, the central government remains committed to building a better and more peaceful Kashmir."