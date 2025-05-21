Terrorists themselves gave proof of ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the world: Vice President Dhankhar

Panaji, May 21 (PTI) Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, said on Wednesday that the terrorists themselves had provided evidence of ‘Operation Sindoor’ to the world, and that the coffins of those targeted were escorted by Pakistani military officials and politicians.

Addressing a function organised at Vasco in South Goa by the Mormugao Port Authority (MPA), Dhankhar said India’s precise military strikes during Operation Sindoor gave a befitting message to Jaish-e-Mohammad and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

“It has sent a global message. A message that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave to the entire world from the heartland of Bihar that terrorism will no longer go unpunished,” the Vice President said.

He called the punishment of the terrorists “exemplary”.

“The strike was deep in the territory beyond the international border. Keeping in mind our ethos, the target was only terrorists. What a satisfaction for everyone,” said the Vice President.

After the high achievement of the operation, no one was asking for its proof, he said.

“The terrorists (who were targeted) revealed the proof to the entire global fraternity. The coffins were escorted by the military force of that country, the political force of that country and by terrorists,” he said.

During Operation Sindoor, launched in retaliation for the killing of 26 people in Pahalgam on April 22, Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Pakistan earlier this month.

Dhankhar said India is emerging as a global economic force and a maritime powerhouse. The country is committed to peace, sustainability and development, he said.

“To be a ‘viksit nation’, we need an eight-fold increase in per capita income. Economic development cannot take place when we have a war-like situation. Peace is fundamental to growth and development,” he said.

Dhankhar said peace comes from strength in security, economy and development, and commitment to the nation.

Officials said during his visit to Vasco, the Vice President dedicated to the nation three projects at Mormugao Port – a 3 MW solar power plant, commercial operation of two harbour mobile cranes and a covered drone for coal handling.

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Shripad Naik, Union minister of state for port, shipping and waterways, were present on the occasion. PTI RPS NR