Terrorists will be given a befitting reply: MP CM

Bhopal, Apr 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday condemned the terror strike in Kashmir's Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, saying terrorists will be given a befitting reply for the cowardly act.

Terrorists opened fire at a famed meadow near Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in what is the deadliest attack in the valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

"Our country is united against terrorism. Any conspiracy of terrorists to disturb peace in Jammu and Kashmir will never succeed, terrorists will definitely get a befitting reply for this act.

"Many innocent people have lost their lives in this cowardly and inhuman act. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families who lost their loved ones in this heinous act. I pray to Baba Mahakal to grant speedy recovery to all the injured," Yadav added. PTI ADU NSK