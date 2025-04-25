Terrorists will continue to target us until we unite: Uttarakhand CM on Pahalgam attack

Dehradun, Apr 25 (PTI) Terming the terror attack in Pahalgam as an assault on national unity, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday said the country will continue to be targeted by terrorists until it stands united.

"The terrorist incident in Pahalgam, Kashmir is an attack on national unity. This heinous incident has challenged all of us to come together. Unless we all unite, such forces will continue to target us," Dhami said at a programme held in Rishikesh by the Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Samman Sabha.

"Our ideology is based on values like social harmony, cultural consciousness and national unity, and we all have to follow the path shown by Baba Saheb and eradicate discrimination on the basis of caste, language and region to build a harmonious, organised and strong India," he said.

Baba Saheb's struggle to bring the deprived, exploited and neglected sections of the society into the mainstream can never be forgotten, he said.

The chief minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the vision of 'Antyodaya' (rise of the last person) has come true with the former president Ram Nath Kovind and current President Draupadi Murmu making it to the highest constitutional post in the country. The prime minister declared Baba Saheb's birth anniversary as a national holiday, declared November 26 as a national festival in the form of Constitution Day, and decided to develop the major places associated with the sacred memories of Baba Saheb as Panch Teerth, he said.

Under his leadership, the budgetary allocation for the welfare of Dalits has been increased. Many important decisions are being taken to strengthen their economic, educational and social status. The law has been made more stringent to prevent Dalit oppression, Dhami said. Priority is being accorded to the poor, exploited, deprived, tribals and Dalits in schemes like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Har Ghar Nal Se Jal, Ayushman Bharat and free ration, he added. PTI ALM HIG