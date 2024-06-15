Tesam Pongte elected unopposed as Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker

Itanagar, Jun 15 (PTI) BJP MLA Tesam Pongte was unanimously elected as the Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday.

Immediately after taking charge, Pongte, the Changlang North legislator, told the members of the House that he would perform his duty without any bias and give an equal opportunity to all to participate in debates and deliberations, irrespective of political affiliation.

BJP's Likabali legislator Kardo Nyigyor was also elected as the Deputy Speaker of the House.

Both Pongte and Nyigyor were lone contestants for their respective posts.

Pongte, who was the Deputy Speaker in the previous Legislative Assembly, expressed his gratitude to the members for reposing faith in him and said he would uphold the dignity of the House.

“I am for all and assure you that I will not let your expectations down and will give equal opportunities to all to present their voices,” Pongte said.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu congratulated Pongte and assured him that he along with all BJP MLAs would cooperate to ensure smooth conduct of business in the House.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and several ministers and MLAs from all parties congratulated Pongte for being elected as the Speaker.

The Changlang North legislator, who started his political journey as a student and community leader, proved his mettle by winning for a third consecutive term from the constituency.

Nyigyor, after being elected as the Deputy Speaker unopposed, thanked all the members of the House.

He assured them that he would put efforts to carry forward the responsibilities entrusted to him with devotion to keep the sanctity of the House intact. PTI UPL BDC