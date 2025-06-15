Test trials of rocket launch systems held in UP ahead of student competition

Kushinagar (UP), Jun 15 (PTI) Successful test trials of rocket launch systems were conducted here as part of the preparations for a student competition in model rocketry scheduled to be held in October this year.

The launch trials were conducted on Saturday and Sunday by the Astronautical Society of India in association with the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The model rocket launcher is developed by Thrust Tech India Pvt. Ltd, under the guidance of the experts from IN-SPACe and ISRO, shall be used for the upcoming ‘IN-SPACe CANSAT and Model Rocketry India Student Competition 2024–25’ to be held in Kushinagar.

The competition is aimed at providing hands-on learning experiences in model rocketry and satellite systems to undergraduate students across India.

"These trial launches were also meant to test the suitability of the launch site and other requirements such as safety margins, communication range, area recovery conditions, etc.

"It forms part of the preparatory phase for the student competition to be held later this year (October–November 2025), where student-built models and CANSATs will be launched," a statement from IN-SPACe said.

CANSATs are miniature satellites that fit in a soft drink can and are used to give students a first-hand experience in developing real space projects.

The CANSAT payloads developed by students are launched to an altitude of a few hundred meters by a sounding rocket and brought down using a parachute.

"The rocket was launched at 5:14 PM and 33 seconds, which went up to a height of 1.1 km. After this, a small satellite (payload) came out. As soon as it fell down to 5 metres, its parachute activated and the satellite landed within 400 metres on the ground," ISRO scientist Abhishek Singh, who was present at the test site, said.

"This event is being organised to generate interest in space technology among children across the region and the whole of India," Vinod Kumar, Director Promotion Directorate at IN-SPACe, said.