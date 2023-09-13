TET to be held on December 10: West Bengal Primary Board

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) West Bengal Primary Board on Wednesday said the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for recruitment of primary school teachers will be held every year since the state government wants to fill up all vacancies.

Announcing that 2023 TET will be conducted on December 10, primary board president Goutam Pal told reporters that even if recruitments don’t take place every year, TET will be held annually like higher secondary examinations. TET 2022 was held in December after a gap of five years.

Pal said the board and the government want TET recruitments be held twice a year to fill up existing vacancies for posts of teachers in primary schools so that fresh advertisements can be issued for recruitments in future.

He said the interview process of previous TET cleared candidates has been completed.

Asked about grievances of candidates who cleared TET but did not get jobs, he said, "Passing the TET does not mean automatic qualification for a job immediately. There is a process behind each recruitment." Several thousands of TET qualified candidates, who have not got jobs, are on an indefinite sit-in in the city for over a year. PTI SUS MNB