Tetanus and Adult Diphtheria vaccine to be launched on Saturday at CRI Kasauli

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) The Tetanus and Adult Diphtheria (Td) vaccine will be launched on Saturday by Union Health Minister J P Nadda at the Central Research Institute (CRI) in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh.

Extensive scientific evidence indicates that widespread childhood immunisation with the DPT group of vaccines has significantly reduced the incidence of diphtheria and tetanus in many countries, a health ministry statement said.

However, antibody levels may decline over time, especially in the case of diphtheria, necessitating booster doses. In view of this, in 2006, the World Health Organization (WHO) recommended that countries transition from the Tetanus Toxoid (TT) vaccine to the Td vaccine.

This recommendation was reaffirmed in the WHO Tetanus Vaccine Position Paper (2017) and through deliberations of the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) in 2002 and 2016, the statement said.

The National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has also recommended replacing the TT vaccine with the Td vaccine in India's immunisation programme for all age groups, including pregnant women.

This transition aims to extend and strengthen protection against diphtheria in addition to tetanus, while sustaining the gains achieved in maternal and neonatal tetanus elimination and routine immunisation activities, the statement said.

To support this initiative, the Central Research Institute (CRI) has undertaken the manufacturing of the Td vaccine.

The institute completed developmental studies, obtained a test licence, secured waivers for preclinical studies and phase I, II and III clinical trials, received marketing authorisation and licence for manufacture and sale, initiated commercial manufacturing, and obtained release from the Central Drugs Laboratory, Kasauli.

The vaccine is now ready for launch and supply under the Universal Immunization Programme (UIP), the statement said.

Following the launch of the Td vaccine by Nadda, the CRI will supply 55 lakh doses to the UIP by April this year, the statement said.

The supply is expected to increase progressively in subsequent years to further strengthen the UIP of government of India.

Tetanus (T) is a serious disease that causes painful muscle stiffness and spasms and can lead to severe health complications, including inability to open the mouth (lockjaw) and difficulty in swallowing and breathing, and may result in death.

Diphtheria (D) is a potentially life-threatening infection that can cause breathing difficulties, heart failure, paralysis and death, the statement said.

The Td vaccine (tetanus and adult diphtheria vaccine -- adsorbed, reduced D-Antigen content) protects against both tetanus and diphtheria, the statement said.

It is prepared by combining purified diphtheria toxoid and purified tetanus toxoid.

The antigens are adsorbed into aluminium phosphate, which acts as an adjuvant, and thiomersal is added as a preservative.

The introduction of the Td vaccine is aimed at strengthening protection among adolescents and adults and reducing morbidity and mortality associated with these vaccine-preventable diseases, the statement said.

The CRI, functioning under the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, since 1905, plays a pivotal role in vaccine production in alignment with the National Vaccine Policy.

The institute is engaged in the manufacture and supply of vaccines and antisera to meet the requirements of the UIP and other public health initiatives.

The launch of the Td vaccine at the CRI is expected to augment domestic manufacturing capacity and ensure sustained availability of quality-assured vaccines under the National Immunization Programme. PTI PLB KSS KSS