Tethered drones deployed for comprehensive aerial surveillance of Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Tethered drones have been deployed in the Maha Kumbh area to provide comprehensive aerial surveillance ahead of next year's event, officials said on Tuesday.

The high-tech device capable of capturing high-resolution images, videos, and sensor data leaves no corner of Mahakumbh Nagar unmonitored, they said.

Held every 12 years, the Maha Kumbh is scheduled to take place in Prayagraj from January 14 to February 26.

The state-of-the-art system is a major step towards safeguarding the devotees, officials said, adding that Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi has appointed an expert team to oversee its operation.

Calling it a unique and advanced security tool, Dwivedi highlighted its ability to switch to alert mode within seconds.

"The tethered drone's secure data transmission ensures that it captures every detail, big or small, from above, making it a cornerstone of the hi-tech security measures in place," the officer said, adding that it will act as an "third eye" of the police.

Positioned strategically, the drones are monitoring the Sangam bank, crowded ghats, temples, and other significant locations. They can instantly alert officers about any developments, Dwivedi said.

Deployed at a fixed height using ropes attached to large balloons, these drones have been installed on the high towers across Mahakumbh Nagar.

Their elevated position allows them to provide continuous monitoring of the entire Mela area without the need for frequent adjustments, Dwivedi said.

With their high-resolution cameras, these drones transmit real-time footage to the control room, enabling the identification of the overcrowded areas and immediate deployment of police personnel.

They are also instrumental in detecting any suspicious activities from a considerable distance, making them a vital part of the hi-tech security measures put in place for the Maha Kumbh.

In addition to tethered drones, the police are overseeing the vast Mela area with over 2,750 CCTV cameras, more than half of which are equipped with Artificial Intelligence capabilities.

According to the SSP, Mahakumbh Nagar is expected to welcome over 45 crore devotees during the Maha Kumbh. PTI ABN ARI