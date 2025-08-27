TETRA communication system successfully commissioned in Blue, Yellow lines of Kolkata Metro

Kolkata, Aug 27 (PTI) Kolkata Metro Railway has successfully commissioned the TETRA (Terrestrial Trunked Radio) communication system on the Blue Line (Belgachia to Rabindra Sarovar) and the Yellow Line (Noapara-Jai Hind Bimanbandar) underground sections, a Metro spokesperson said Wednesday.

It was inaugurated by Metro Railway General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy at Baranagar station on August 26.

The TETRA system, supplied and implemented by Motorola Solutions Pvt. Ltd., comprises fixed stations, vehicle-mounted units and handheld radios, ensuring robust coverage across underground tunnels, elevated viaducts and surface stretches.

This system significantly enhances the Metro's capability to respond quickly to any emergency situations within the tunnels, ensuring passengers safety, the spokesperson said.

The newly commissioned network has also been integrated with existing systems on the Purple Line (Joka–Majerhat) and Orange Line (New Garia–Beleghata), creating a unified communication platform across all four operational Metro lines.

This integration enables seamless, end-to-end connectivity across all four lines of Kolkata Metro, providing a single, robust network for train operations, emergency response, and system monitoring.

Reddy said, "With large sections of the Blue and Yellow Lines running through underground tunnels, uninterrupted and secure communication is of paramount importance. The commissioning and integration of the advanced TETRA system is a technological milestone that equips Metro Railway with a reliable platform to ensure smoother operations and enhanced passenger safety."