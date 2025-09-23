Tewari says entitlement not acceptable to Gen X, Y, Z, BJP uses his 'nepokid' remark to attack Rahul

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Congress leader Manish Tewari on Tuesday referred to the recent toppling of governments in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal and the recent protests in The Phillipines to say that "entitlement is no longer acceptable to Gen X, Y, Z".

The BJP latched on to Tewari's use of words like "#nepokids" in his post on X to say, "Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari, member of the G-23 rebel group, takes aim at Rahul Gandhi - the ultimate 'Nepo Kid' of Indian politics." In his post, Tewari wrote, "The toppling of - President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Sri Lanka in July 2023, Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh in July 2024, KP Sharma Oli in Nepal in September 2025 and now the protests against Ferdinand Marcos Jr in Philippines have one word written over them - ENTITLEMENT IS NO LONGER ACCEPTABLE TO GEN X, Y, Z." He also said, "Watch for my piece on 'The Social Media Trends that toppled or are challenging 'DYNASTS'. Study #nepokids or #TrillionPesoMarch in the meantime." Tewari cited media reports on the recent protests in Philippines erupting over flood control fraud.

The remarks of Tewari were used by the BJP to attack the Congress, with its leader Amit Malviya terming Gandhi as the "ultimate 'Nepokid' of Indian politics and Sambit Patra saying people of the country have already removed the "nepokid" in 2014.

"Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari, member of the G-23 rebel group, takes aim at Rahul Gandhi - the ultimate 'Nepo Kid' of Indian politics.

"Forget Gen Z, even Congress's own veterans are fed up with his regressive politics. The revolt is now from within," Malviya said in his post on X while responding to Tewari.

Tewari, a member of the G23 rebel group within the Congress which had questioned the leadership, hit back saying his remarks should not be viewed as Congress versus BJP, but has serious national security implications for the country.

"Gosh I just wish that some people would grow up in life. Everything does not have to be dumbed down to a Cong - BJP he said she said or targeting X or Y.

"What is happening in South Asia and East Asia has serious National Security implications and why it is happening needs to be understood in the correct perspective," Tewari said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also said, "Manish Tewari has written in his article that GEN Z doesn't want a dynast. That's why there are so many conflicts going on all over the world to remove dynast. He has called it nepo kid." "People of India are spiritual and awakened also. They did it in 2014 itself. People of India do not take to the streets to do such things. People of India do the right thing at the right time in a very disciplined manner. So they removed the Nepo kid. Now the Nepo kid is nothing today, neither anything is going to happen in case now," Patra said. PTI SKC PK ZMN