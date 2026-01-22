Textiles and technology will play crucial role in taking India forward: Air Marshal Tejinder Singh

Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (PTI) Air Marshal Tejinder Singh on Thursday praised India's textile sector for being a major source of employment, and said textiles and technology will play a crucial role in taking the country forward.

Singh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of the South Western Air Command of the Indian Air Force, was speaking at an event marking 40th foundation day of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Gandhinagar.

Highlighting the strategic importance of textiles, he described the sector as a major source of employment, livelihood, and economic strength for the country.

"Textiles and technology together will play a crucial role in taking our country forward. The textile sector is a major source of employment and livelihood and is essential to all of us," said Singh in his address.

Drawing from his own professional experience, he shared an example of India's move towards self-reliance in textile production, including the indigenisation of specialised flying clothing and protective gear in the Indian Air Force.

He attributed such progress to the contributions of premier academic institutions like NIFT.

"I would like to share a small example from my own experience. Around seven or eight years ago, under government direction, we decided to become fully indigenous in textile usage. As part of a committee, we ensured that all flying clothing, including specialised fire-retardant overalls, is now produced within the country," he said.

"Such progress is possible because of pioneering academic institutions like NIFT, which strengthen the nation economically and enhance India's reputation globally," the Air Marshal added.

Singh noted that many leading professionals and well-known names in the fashion industry are alumni of NIFT.

He encouraged students to carry this legacy forward by becoming not only successful professionals but also responsible contributors to sustainable fashion and national development.

Director of NIFT Gandhinagar, Dr Sameer Sood, noted that its alumni are widely found in senior leadership roles across industries.

Sood described the current period as crucial for India, with the fashion and textile sectors shaping the nation's global identity.

He noted that NIFT's 40th Foundation Day is significant as India moves toward becoming a developed nation by 2047, and expressed confidence that this goal may be reached even sooner through collective effort. PTI PJT KRK