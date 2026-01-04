Textiles ministers' national meet in Guwahati

Guwahati, Jan 4 (PTI) Textiles ministers' national conference will be held in Guwahati from Thursday with the theme 'India's Textiles: Weaving Growth, Heritage & Innovation', an official said here on Sunday.

The two-day meet is being organised by the Ministry of Textiles, in collaboration with the state government.

The conference aims to bring together Union and state ministers of Textiles, and senior officials of Union and state governments, to deliberate on a coordinated national strategy for positioning India as a global textiles manufacturing hub.

The deliberations align with the national vision of developing a USD 350 billion textile industry and achieving USD 100 billion in textile exports by 2030, the official said.

The inaugural session will be attended by Union Textiles Minister Giriraj Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Union MoS for Textiles Pabitra Margherita, among others.

The meet will have sessions focusing on infrastructure and investment, expanding exports, competitiveness, raw materials and fibres, new frontiers including technical textiles, research and development, revitalising traditional textiles with emphasis on handloom and handicrafts for modern markets.

The delegates are expected to share best practices, challenges and policy suggestions aimed at strengthening the textile value chain across regions and districts.

A conclave on 'Strengthening and Empowering the Textiles Sector of the North-Eastern Region of India' will also be held as part of the conference on the first day.

The conclave will focus on silk, handloom and bamboo-based textiles, promotion of women-led enterprises, and branding 'Textiles from North-East', aimed at unlocking the region's unique textile strengths and integrating them with national and global value chains. PTI SSG SSG RG