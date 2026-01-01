Tezpur University VC sent on leave amid ongoing protests, probe panel set up

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Ministry of Education (MoE) has ordered Tezpur University Vice Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh to proceed on leave and ordered an enquiry panel to probe into allegations against him, according to officials.

The university has been witnessing sustained protests since mid-September against irregularities allegedly committed by Singh. The protesters pursued a 24-hour hunger strike on Monday on the completion of 100 days of their agitation without any success.

"A three-member enquiry panel has been set up to probe into all matters pertaining to the ongoing situation in Tezpur University including allegations levelled against the Vice Chancellor. The VC shall recuse himself from all duties and proceed on leave immediately and shall remain on leave till completion of enquiry," a senior MoE official said.

The enquiry panel has been asked to submit its report within a maximum of three months.

Meanwhile, the ministry has appointed Amrendra Kumar Das from IIT Guwahati's Department of Design as Pro Vice Chancellor of Tezpur University.

The situation in Tezpur University had been tense since mid-September, with students accusing the VC and varsity authorities of not showing due respect to cultural icon Zubeen Garg, even as the state was mourning his death.

Apart from fiscal irregularities, the varsity community is also protesting the alleged deforestation and ecological destruction at the picturesque campus carried out under Singh's administration.

The VC abstained from the campus after the university witnessed heated scenes and an exchange of words between him and students on September 22, leading to a situation where Singh had to nearly flee from the spot.

At least 11 faculty members and senior officials have either resigned from their posts or the university itself since the protests began in September.