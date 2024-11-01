T'gan govt increases allocation of funds for welfare of social welfare hostel students

Hyderabad, Nov 1 (PTI) The Telangana government on Friday increased the allocation of funds for providing food and other basic needs of students staying in social welfare residential institutions in the state.

The government increased the 'diet and cosmetic charges' for students by about 40 per cent, official sources said.

The enhancement would benefit as many as 7,65,705 students in the state, they said.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the officials to introduce new diet in the hostels as per the hike in funds allocation in 10 days.

Reddy said the changes in diet should ensure that the students get nutritious food everyday.

The hike, announced as a Diwali gift, was welcomed by students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), an official release said.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Seethakka and other leaders thanked the Chief Minister for the decision. PTI SJR SJR SA