T'gana: ACB 'unearths' assets worth Rs 4.56 crore of Tahsildar

Hyderabad, Sep 30 (PTI) Telangana’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday unearthed assets worth Rs 4.56 crore including over Rs two crores in cash allegedly belonging to a Tahsildar in Nalgonda district, after conducting searches at his house and other places.

A case of disproportionate assets was registered against the Tahsildar of Marrigudem mandal, as he has allegedly acquired assets disproportionate to his known sources of income by indulging in "corrupt practices and dubious" means during his service, a release from ACB said.

As this is an offence punishable under Section 13(1) (b) and 13 (2) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), officers of ACB registered an FIR and conducted searches at his house and various other places, it said.

During the search operation net cash of Rs 2,07,00,000, movable and immovable properties all worth of about Rs 4,56,66,660 were seized, it said adding the accused was arrested.

The case is under investigation.