T'gana ACB unearths properties worth Rs 17 crore during searches against suspended official

Hyderabad, Nov 30 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Telangana has unearthed documents of properties worth over Rs 17 crore during searches at the house and other places belonging to a suspended engineer in the irrigation department.

The market value of the properties is expected to be much higher than the official value, the ACB said in a release on Saturday.

A case of disproportionate assets to the known sources of income was registered against him.

During the searches, property documents pertaining to five house plots, 6.5 acres of agricultural land, six flats and others were found.

The searches revealed that the accused, an Assistant Executive Engineer, acquired movable and immovable properties worth Rs 17,73,53,500, it said.

The accused was caught red handed by ACB in May this year while he was accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh and he is now under suspension, it said. PTI SJR HIG