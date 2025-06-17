T''gana accords administrative sanction for Hyd Metro Rail Phase II (B) project

Hyderabad, Jun 17 (PTI) The Telangana government has accorded administrative sanction for the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II (B) project for three corridors for a length of 86.1 km to be undertaken as a 50:50 Joint Venture between the state government and the Centre at an estimated cost of Rs 19,579 crore, government sources said.

The three corridors include RGI Airport to Future City (Skills University) - 39.6 km, Jubilee Bus Station (JBS) to Medchal -24.5 km and JBS to Shamirpet - 22 km.

The funding pattern of the estimated cost as per the norms and policy guidelines of the Centre for a Joint Venture model is state government's share of Rs 5,874 crore, Centre's share of Rs 3,524 crore, debt/loan component of Rs 9,398 crore from JICA, ADB, NDB etc and PPP component of Rs 783 crore, a Government Order said. PTI SJR SJR ADB