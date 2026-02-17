T'gana, Andhra CMs, several leaders greet KCR on 72nd birthday

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu and several other leaders greeted BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao on his 72nd birthday on Tuesday, while leaders of the regional party organised charitable activities on the occasion.

Revanth Reddy wished his predecessor good health, happiness and long life, the Telangana CMO said in a post on 'X'.

Conveying his greetings, Naidu said he prayed for Rao's good health and long life.

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar also prayed for a long and full life for Rao, also known as KCR.

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conveyed his heartiest birthday greetings to Rao.

Telangana Jagruthi president and KCR's daughter K Kavitha wished him in a post on 'X'.

Rao's son and BRS Working President K T Rama Rao wished his father, while party leaders organised birthday celebrations at the BRS headquarters here.

Rama Rao and other leaders cut a 72 kg cake and a documentary on the schemes implemented during BRS government was screened.

Speaking on the occasion, Rama Rao made a veiled diatribe on CM Reddy over his recent comments taking exception to KCR being described as 'Father of Telangana'.

"KCR is a fighter, you are a traitor," he said.

Meanwhile, a large number of BRS workers and supporters greeted KCR at his farmhouse at Erravelly near here, BRS said on 'X'.

Several BRS leaders organised charitable activities, including blood donation, distribution of fruits to poor, in Telangana and other places on the occasion of KCR's birthday.

BRS said as many as 10,000 saplings were planted in the mangrove forests in Sundarbans with the initiative of KCR's nephew and former MP J Santosh Kumar.

KCR served as the first Chief Minister of Telangana from 2014 to 2023. PTI SJR SJR KH