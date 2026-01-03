T'gana Assembly passes resolution seeking central nod for Palamuru project

Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) The Telangana Legislative Assembly on Saturday night passed a resolution urging the Centre to grant all necessary permission for the Palamuru Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRILS) project, which is designed with a capacity of 90 TMC to address the drinking water and irrigation requirements.

The resolution also requested the Centre to withhold permission for the proposed Polavaram-Banakacharla link project, Polavaram - Nallamala Sagar link project or any other project until all inter-state river water disputes are resolved.

The resolution, moved by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, highlighted that the estimates and costs of PRILS have surged due to lack of progress in the last 10 years after the formation of Telangana.

The resolution came at the end of a short discussion on 'Krishna River Waters' which saw Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy attacking the opposition BRS and its president K Chandrasekhar Rao for allegedly hurting Telangana's interests in river waters when in power.

In a marathon speech, he also claimed that the the change of locations of Kaleshwaram and PRILS led to major cost overruns and delays.

Noting that it was KCR and BRS who sought a debate on 'Krishna river waters' alleging injustice to Telangana during the Congress regime, he said the BRS, however, chose to stay away from the assembly.

The decision to skip the assembly session is an "affront" to the state legislature and not the ruling Congress, Revanth Reddy said.

"Though I don't like it, I want to mention certain things. They (BRS) openly said you convene the assembly and we will remove your clothes (expose). Later, Chandrasekhar Rao said he will skin the Congress government. That's why, I am saying. Had they participated in the debate, people would have decided who will skin whom and removing the clothes," he said.

Alleging that it was denied the opportunity to speak, the BRS had on Friday decided to boycott the ongoing winter session. The BRS also accused Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar of biased attitude.