T'gana Assembly Speaker post: Cong MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar to file nomination

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) Senior Congress MLA Gaddam Prasad Kumar will file his nomination for the Telangana Assembly Speaker post on Wednesday.

According to Mallu Ravi, senior vice president of Telangana PCC, the high command has zeroed on Kumar, a legislator from Vikarabad for several reasons.

Kumar's election as the Speaker may be a formality as there are no indications of the BRS putting up its candidate.

When contacted, Kumar, a former minister, told PTI that he would file his nomination between 12.30 PM and 12.40 PM.

The nominations will be accepted from 10.30 AM to 5 PM today. The election will be held on December 14.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, who was appointed as the pro tem Speaker, administered the oath of office to the newly elected MLAs on December 9.

BJP MLAs, however, stayed away from the House, alleging that Owaisi was appointed, violating the rules.

The Congress won 64 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls and its ally CPI got one seat. BRS bagged 39 seats while its "friendly party" AIMIM was victorious in seven seats. The BJP secured eight seats. PTI GDK KH