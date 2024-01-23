T'gana: BJP arranges special trains for party activists for Ayodhya Ram temple darshan

Hyderabad, Jan 23 (PTI) The BJP in Telangana has arranged special trains for its activists to have a darshan of Lord Ram at the newly-consecrated temple in Ayodhya.

As part of Sri Ram Mandir Darshan Abhiyan (campaign for darshan of Sri Ram temple), 17 trains would go to Ayodhya beginning January 29 covering the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, BJP sources said on Tuesday.

One train has been assigned to each of the 17 Parliamentary constituencies.

The trains, known as special 'astha' (faith) trains, originate either from Secunderabad here or Kazipet.

The first train, covering Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency represented by Union Minister and state BJP president G Kishan Reddy, would leave Secunderabad station for Ayodhya on January 29 and return to the city on February 2.

The last train, covering Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, would leave from Secunderabad on February 15 and return on February 19.

The special trains would help party activists, including those who cannot afford the trip expenditure to Ayodhya, BJP spokesperson N V Subhash told PTI.

"It (Ram temple at Ayodhya) is a dream coming true (for activists). There are so many people (among party workers) who cannot afford the trip expenses. Anybody can hire trains subject to the criteria of railways," said Subhash, a grandson of former PM P V Narasimha Rao.

The grand Lord Ram temple at Ayodhya was inaugurated on Monday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing a series of rituals in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

The event was also attended by a large of sadhus, political leaders, top business tycoons, film stars and other prominent personalities from different walks of life. PTI SJR GDK SJR SS