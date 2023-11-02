T’gana BJP chief Kishan Reddy not likely to contest in assembly polls; Lankala Deepak Reddy to take on Azharuddin

Hyderabad, Nov 2 (PTI) Two BJP parliament members G Kishan Reddy and K Laxman who earlier unsuccessfully contested for Telangana Assembly have been kept aside for the November 30 polls, according to the list of 35 candidates announced by the saffron party on Thursday.

The BJP has fielded Lankala Deepak Reddy against cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin (Congress) in Jubilee Hills constituency.

With the fresh list, the BJP has so far released 88 names for the polls of the state assembly which has 119 seats.

Telangana BJP chief Kishan Reddy, a Lok Sabha member from Secunderabad, contested from Amberpet in the 2018 polls and lost to BRS sitting MLA K Venkatesh, while Laxman was defeated in Musheerabad segment by his BRS rival M Gopal.

Laxman was nominated to Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh last year.

A senior BJP leader told PTI that names for some of the seats have not been announced, keeping in view of the ongoing talks with Pawan Kalyan-led Janasena party.

The party sources said Janasena would be offered six to seven seats in districts bordering Andhra Pradesh.

C Krishna Yadav, former minister in undivided Andhra Pradesh, is being nominated for the Amberpet segment, while Poosa Raju will contest from Musheerabad.

Actor and former minister Babu Mohan and senior leader Marri Shahshidhar Reddy’s names also figured in the list.

The party also nominated trade union leader Ashwathama Reddy.

This is the third list of BJP candidates. The first list with 52 and the second list with just one name were released by the party earlier.

Three Lok Sabha MPs, including its former Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, figured in the BJP's first list of 52 candidates.

The BJP has also given ticket to its firebrand Hindutva leader T Raja Singh from his Goshamahal seat after revoking his suspension, effected last year for alleged insulting remarks towards Prophet Mohammad.

Its election committee head Etela Rajender has been fielded from Huzurabad, a seat the former BRS leader represents in the outgoing assembly. PTI GDK KH