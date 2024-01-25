T'gana BJP condemns policewomen dragging ABVP activist by hair during protest

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (PTI) Telangana BJP on Thursday condemned the incident of two policewomen allegedly dragging a woman activist of the ABVP by the hair during a protest.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad is the students' wing of RSS.

Observing that the protests are a part of democracy, state BJP general secretary Bangaru Shruti said the Congress government should understand that those holding agitations should not be seen as criminals.

The attitude of the Congress government to "suppress" agitation programmes is not correct, she claimed in a statement.

A video showing two policewomen, riding a two-wheeler, dragging a woman protester by hair went viral on Wednesday evening, prompting a strong reaction from opposition BRS MLC K Kavitha, who sought the intervention of the National Human Rights Commission into the matter.

Police said as per their information, the incident happened at the agricultural university at Rajendranagar in Hyderabad on Wednesday during a protest.

The students and others at the university have been opposing allotment of some university land for the construction of a new building for the high court.

When contacted, Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty said the matter would be thoroughly probed.

"We will inquire thoroughly into the matter and take appropriate action," he said. PTI SJR SJR KH