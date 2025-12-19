T'gana BJP MPs vow collective efforts to strengthen party ahead of civic polls

Hyderabad, Dec 19 (PTI) BJP MPs in Telangana have pledged to work collectively to bolster the party's presence in the state and adopt a "special strategy" aimed at securing victories in the upcoming Hyderabad civic body polls and other local body elections.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of reports that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed dissatisfaction with the party's performance in the state during a session with the BJP MPs and urged them to "shape up".

According to BJP sources, the MPs met at the residence of Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy in Delhi on Thursday night and discussed ways to take the central government schemes to people and to work under the guidance of state unit president N Ramchander Rao.

The MPs resolved to work with a "special strategy" to ensure the party's victory in the upcoming elections to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), municipalities and rural local bodies, including Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs).

Besides Kishan Reddy, the meeting was attended by Union MoS (Home) Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MPs Eatala Rajender, D K Aruna, Aravind Dharmapuri, M Raghunandan Rao, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, Godam Nagesh and R Krishnaiah.

Media reports said PM Modi, during a meeting with MPs from southern states last week, recalled that one of the two MPs who won in 1984 on behalf of the BJP was from Telangana.

However, the state leaders have frittered away the gains and allowed the party to drift, the reports quoted Modi as saying.

The reports also suggested that PM Modi is dissatisfied that the BJP has not yet positioned itself as the principal opposition to the ruling Congress after the 2023 Telangana assembly election loss.

Modi's reported displeasure came following the BJP losing its deposit in the recent Jubilee Hills assembly bypoll and its loss in the Secunderabad Cantonment by-election in 2024 though it bagged eight of the 17 seats in Telangana in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. PTI SJR SJR ROH