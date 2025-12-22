T'gana BJP opposes Cong govt's proposed hate speech law, claims it is to 'suppress' the party

Hyderabad, Dec 22 (PTI) Opposing the anti-hate speech legislation proposed by the Congress government in Telangana, state BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Monday alleged that it is the ruling party leaders who make such remarks, including against Hindu gods.

The bill is being proposed only to target the saffron party leaders, workers and to "suppress BJP" in the state, he alleged.

Referring to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's "Congress means Muslims, Muslims mean Congress," comments during the recent Jubilee Hills by-election, he asked whether such remarks are not hate speech.

"The Congress government is trying to bring the anti-hate speech bill. It is something similar to the one in Karnataka. The draft of the (Congress-ruled) Karnataka anti-hate speech bill shows that the bill has been made only to harass BJP workers and to target BJP leaders," he said in a video release.

BJP opposes any move by Congress government to enact anti-hate speech law, Rao said.

Congress leaders make comments against Hindu gods and goddesses, he alleged.

"They (Congress) are bringing anti-hate speech bill only to target and to attack BJP leaders and workers. To suppress BJP, the hate speech bill is being brought," he claimed.

CM Revanth Reddy on December 20 had said the state government would soon enact legislation against hate speech.

On BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao participating in a meeting and addressing a press conference on Sunday after staying away from public engagements during the last two years, the BJP leader said the former CM's actions do not make any difference in Telangana politics.

"It is like an OTP. You get One Time Password. People forget about it. Again, another OTP will come after sometime. People forgot BRS. People remember how BRS was involved in corruption," he said. PTI SJR SJR SA